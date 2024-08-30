Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt face off in rare Power Four season opener in Nashville

This a key Power Four showdown to kick off the season for both Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. Each desperately needs a big victory to start off the schedule. Virginia Tech is trying to build in coach Brent Pry’s third season. The Hokies went 7-6 last season and posted their first bowl win since 2016 beating then-No. 23 Tulane in the Military Bowl. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea took control of the defense going into his fourth season. He’s 9-27 at his alma mater. Lea has a handful of new coaches working for him along with 51 new Commodores trying to rebuild the program.

