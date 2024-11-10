Virginia sends No. 23 Pittsburgh to second straight loss with 24-19 upset

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Xavier Brown caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score as Virginia upset No. 23 Pittsburgh 24-19. Anthony Colandrea passed for 143 yards and ran for 40 more as the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak to put a serious dent in Pitt’s hopes of crashing the ACC title game. The Panthers have dropped two straight following their best start since 1982. Pitt lost redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein in the third quarter when he was hit high and late by Virginia’s Mike Diatta. Holstein’s replacement Nate Yarnell struggled, throwing a pair of interceptions.

