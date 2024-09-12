Virginia seeks first home win against Maryland since 2008

Virginia is looking to beat Maryland at home for the first time since 2008. Last year, the Cavaliers couldn’t finish after going up 14-0, then allowing 42 unanswered points. This year, the story has been different for both teams. Maryland coughed up a late lead to Michigan State last week, while Virginia rallied from 13 down to defeat Wake Forest. The border state battle is a house-money game for Virginia, which has exceeded expectations, while Maryland is looking to steady its ship ahead of a grueling conference campaign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.