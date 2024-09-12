Virginia seeks first home win against Maryland since 2008

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a throw during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

Virginia is looking to beat Maryland at home for the first time since 2008. Last year, the Cavaliers couldn’t finish after going up 14-0, then allowing 42 unanswered points. This year, the story has been different for both teams. Maryland coughed up a late lead to Michigan State last week, while Virginia rallied from 13 down to defeat Wake Forest. The border state battle is a house-money game for Virginia, which has exceeded expectations, while Maryland is looking to steady its ship ahead of a grueling conference campaign.

