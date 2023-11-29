Virginia RB Perris Jones walks out of Louisville hospital after spinal surgery, rehab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia running back Perris Jones is leaning on memories of his days as a walk-on for the Cavaliers to remind him that patience is essential, and rewarding. Jones spoke at a news conference to mark his discharge from the University of Louisville’s Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, where he was receiving treatment for a spinal injury he suffered during the Cavaliers’ Nov. 9 game at Louisville. The sixth-year player was injured after catching a pass. He fumbled after a hard hit, was immobilized and carted off the field. Jones had spinal surgery the next day and had remained in Louisville since, doing rehabilitation.

