Virginia RB Perris Jones transferred to rehab facility to continue recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia running back Perris Jones has been transferred from a hospital to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery from spinal surgery. Jones was injured in a game at Louisville on Nov. 9. He was immobilized and carted off the field, needed surgery and spent several days in the intensive care unit at the University of Louisville Medical Center. He was able to briefly walk after the surgery, the school previously said. Jones was moved Friday to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville. It was expected for the past several days that Jones would be moved there when doctors deemed him able and the situation appropriate.

