Virginia RB Jones remains in Louisville, a day after being hospitalized after a hit vs. Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia’s Perris Jones is still in Louisville, a school official said Friday, one day after the running back was immobilized and carted off the field after being injured on a hard hit against the No. 11 Cardinals. Football spokesman Jim Daves said in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday that Jones remained in Louisville, and that was all the information he could provide. Jones was taken from the field to UofL Hospital on Thursday night, and Daves said early Friday morning that the player had movement in all of his extremities and was to remain hospitalized overnight.

