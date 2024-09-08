Virginia rallies past Wake Forest in 4th quarter for 31-30 win in ACC opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Grady Brosterhous pushed through for a 1-yard sneak for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:07 left to help Virginia rally past Wake Forest 31-30. The Cavaliers then came up with a huge takeaway by forcing a fumble with 1:24 left on what amounted to the Demon Deacons’ last best chance. Anthony Colandrea threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers, who trailed 30-17 entering the fourth quarter. Hank Bachmeier threw for 403 yards and a touchdown to lead the Demon Deacons.

