Virginia rallies from 14-point deficit to beat Boston College 24-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Wide receiver Malachi Fields threw a pass that set up a field goal, then caught the go-ahead touchdown as Virginia rallied and beat Boston College 24-14. Virginia’s defense forced three fourth-quarter turnovers. Fields caught four passes for 63 yards, including a 30-yard score with 10:39 to play as the Cavaliers opened ACC play with two wins for the first time since 2019. He also threw a 29-yard completion to Kobe Pace. Fields’ touchdown came two plays after Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett intercepted a tipped pass. On Boston College’s next possession, Thomas Castellanos fumbled, and Jonas Sanker returned it 40 yards for a score. Kendren Smith intercepted a Castellanos pass with 3:04 left to seal the win. Donovan Ezeiruaku led Boston College with 10 tackles and a sack.

