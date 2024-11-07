Virginia outlasts Campbell to give interim head coach Ron Sanchez a victory in his debut

By The Associated Press
Virginia interim head coach Ron Sanchez yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf]

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Jacob Cofie had 16 points, Elijah Saunders scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Virginia outlasted Campbell 65-56 to begin the Ron Sanchez era. Sanchez was named interim head coach on Oct. 18 after three-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett retired. Sanchez spent 10 seasons on Bennett’s staff at Virginia in two different stints, 2009-19 and 2023-24. Cofie gave Virginia its last double-digit lead with 6:08 remaining in the second half before Campbell cut it to six points three times in the next four minutes. Virginia improved to 14-2 in its last 16 season openers.

