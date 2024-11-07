Virginia outlasts Campbell to give interim head coach Ron Sanchez a victory in his debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Freshman Jacob Cofie had 16 points, Elijah Saunders scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Virginia outlasted Campbell 65-56 to begin the Ron Sanchez era. Sanchez was named interim head coach on Oct. 18 after three-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett retired. Sanchez spent 10 seasons on Bennett’s staff at Virginia in two different stints, 2009-19 and 2023-24. Cofie gave Virginia its last double-digit lead with 6:08 remaining in the second half before Campbell cut it to six points three times in the next four minutes. Virginia improved to 14-2 in its last 16 season openers.

