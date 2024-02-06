Virginia holds Miami to 38 points, wins NCAA-leading 23rd straight game at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman had 16 points and seven assists, Jacob Groves added 12 points and Virginia stymied Miami 60-38 for its NCAA-leading 23rd straight victory at home. Virginia (18-5, 9-3 ACC) has won seven straight games overall, the longest active streak in the conference. The Cavaliers improved to 114-2 when allowing 50 points or fewer in the Tony Bennett era. It was Miami’s fewest points scored in any game since 1985. It was also the program’s fewest in an ACC game, with the previous low of 40 set on Feb. 25, 2014, at Virginia. Beekman gave Virginia a double-digit lead with 4:08 remaining in the first half and Miami trailed by at least 12 the entire second half. The Cavaliers started the second half with an 18-4 run.

