Virginia closes the game on a 25-4 run to beat Bethune-Cookman 59-41

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Saunders scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, when Jacob Cofie scored all 12 of his points, and Virginia closed the game on a 25-4 run to beat Bethune-Cookman 59-41. Virginia pulled away midway through the second half by scoring 12 straight points, capped by three-point plays by Andrew Rohde and Cofie. Bethune-Cookman was scoreless for four minutes during the stretch. Isaac McKneely gave Virginia the first double-digit lead of the game, 52-41, during a game-closing 13-0 run. Bethune-Cookman only made two of its last 14 shots, including eight straight misses down the stretch.

