Virginia claims 4 more titles at NCAA swim championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kate Douglass and sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh each won individual titles at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships. Virginia leads the standings on day three of the four-day event with 374.5 points, followed by Texas with 272.5. Douglass defended her title in a stacked 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.46 to lower her own NCAA record. Virginia grabbed gold and silver in the 400 IM. Alex Walsh became a back-to-back champion at 3:57.24 to set a program record and Ella Nelson matched her best finish in the event at 3:59.54. Gretchen Walsh avenged a runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke in 2022 with an NCAA record of 48.26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.