Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett agrees to extension through at least 2030

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett has signed an extension that will keep him with the Cavaliers through at least 2030. Bennett led the Cavaliers to a national title in 2019. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams announced the extension Thursday for the 55-year-old Bennett, who is 364-136 in 15 seasons with the Cavaliers. If Bennett remains the coach on April 30, 2026, his deal will automatically extend through 2031. Bennett is the winningest coach in Virginia history. He has led the Cavaliers to six Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships and two ACC Tournament titles. However, the Cavaliers have not won an NCAA Tournament game since their title five years ago.

