Virginia backup defensive end Smiley is ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct against No. 10 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Virginia backup defensive end Ben Smiley III was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after scuffling with Clemson players and even one of his own teammates. Smiley would not stop pushing and shouting at the Tigers after the whistle blew in the fourth quarter on Saturday. A teammate tried to lead him away from the pack, but Smiley pushed his arms away as well. Smiley is a graduate student in his sixth season with the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.