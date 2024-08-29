Virginia aims for early momentum opening the season against FCS opponent Richmond

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) prepares to take a snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

Virginia will host Richmond on Saturday in each team’s season opener. The Cavaliers are set to start sophomore Anthony Colandrea at quarterback, and he will look to cut down on turnovers, which hurt him during six starts last year. Richmond is looking for a third consecutive Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.