Virginia aims for early momentum opening the season against FCS opponent Richmond
Virginia will host Richmond on Saturday in each team’s season opener. The Cavaliers are set to start sophomore Anthony Colandrea at quarterback, and he will look to cut down on turnovers, which hurt him during six starts last year. Richmond is looking for a third consecutive Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.