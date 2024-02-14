Virat Kohli’s continued absence helps England’s chances in India. Ben Stokes doesn’t see it that way

RAJKOT, India (AP) — The continued absence of Virat Kohli for personal reasons is improving England’s chances of a rare test series win in India. England captain Ben Stokes doesn’t see it like that. Stokes says “I think we shouldn’t label that as a positive or a negative to our team” given the situation Kohli finds himself in. Kohli is the world’s most famous cricketer and Stokes is maybe the sport’s other biggest draw. Stokes might be best-placed to understand what Kohli is going through because the England star took six months off in 2021 to focus on his own mental well-being.

