Virat Kohli gets India out of trouble and inspires 6-wicket win over Australia at Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Virat Kohli has inspired India’s recovery from 2-3 in its reply to Australia’s below-par 199 all out to secure a six-wicket win for the host nation in its opening match at the Cricket World Cup. Kohli hit 85 off 116 balls and delivered a calmly constructed fourth-wicket stand of 165 with KL Rahul (97 not out) as India reached 201-4 with 52 balls to spare in front of a passionate home crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Australia had taken three wickets to leave India in a perilous position by the end of the second over before Kohli and Rahul came to the rescue. It was a meeting of two of the tournament favorites.

