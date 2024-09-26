Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Violent clashes between rival fans after a Genoa derby have resulted in nearly 40 people being treated for injuries at a local hospital. The toll includes 26 police officers. Fans also clashed on a city bridge and outside the stadium before Wednesday night’s Italian Cup match. Sampdoria beat Genoa in a penalty shootout. Police in riot gear were targeted as fans threw fireworks, bottles and other objects at each other. Police used water hoses to bring the fans under control. The teams hadn’t met in more than two years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.