Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash before game

LILLE, France (AP) — Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain supporters have clashed on a highway leading to the venue of the French Cup final a few hours before kickoff on Saturday. Supporters threw flares and windows were smashed on buses full of supporters. RMC Sport says the final was deemed a very high security risk by the national police division for the fight against hooliganism, which put the threat level at five on a scale of five. Lyon and PSG ultras have a long-standing rivalry and were expected to travel to Villeneuve d’Ascq for the final. The French Cup final was relocated to Stade Pierre Mauroy in the north of France because of preparations in Paris for the Olympic Games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.