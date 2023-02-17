Vintage Sergei Bobrovsky has Panthers confident and rolling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky is red hot and so are the Florida Panthers. Bobrovsky made 28 more saves in a victory at the Washington Capitals to improve to 4-1 in his past five starts. Coach Paul Maurice sees a goaltender who at 34 years old is playing much more like his younger self. Bobrovsky is going post to post to make saves and swallowing up rebounds during this recent stretch that has helped Florida climb the standings. Teammates credit Bobrovsky’s work ethic on and off the ice for the two-time Vezina Trophy winner’s play. Bobrovsky thinks it’s a matter of sticking to his plan even when results weren’t coming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.