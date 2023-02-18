Vinícius turns playmaker to cue Madrid’s 2-0 win at Osasuna

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has turned playmaker to set up a late breakthrough and help Real Madrid win at Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league. Vinícius led Madrid’s attack with Karim Benzema resting ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game at Liverpool. Vinícus is Madrid’s top scorer this season with 16 across all competitions. But he failed to beat Osasuna goalie Sergio Herrera on three one-on-one situations before assisting Federico Valverde in the 78th minute. Marco Asensio added a second goal in injury time after 18-year-old Álvaro Rodríguez stole the ball and assisted his fellow substitute. Madrid closed to within five points of Barcelona before the leader hosts Cadiz on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.