Vinícius to face Araújo again in Camp Nou ‘clasico’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior will get another shot at trying to get past Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo on Sunday in a “clasico” match that will impact the Spanish league title race. Araújo got the better of the Real Madrid forward two weeks ago when Barcelona earned a gritty 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Vinícius has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season. But Araújo has marked him out of two wins over Madrid this year. Barcelona tops the league by nine points over Madrid.

