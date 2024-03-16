Vinícius scores twice in 4-2 win at Osasuna as Madrid takes another step toward title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored twice to lead Spanish league leader Real Madrid to a dominant 4-2 win at Osasuna. The Brazil forward was playing only days after being targeted by racist taunts before games not even involving his team. Dani Carvajal and Brahim Díaz also scored for the visitors. Madrid moved 10 points ahead of Girona which plays at Getafe later Saturday. Vinícius has scored six goals in a four-game scoring streak across all competitions. He is playing his best just as Madrid prepares to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals next month.

