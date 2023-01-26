Vinícius scores, Madrid beats Atletico in extra time in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Vinicius Junior scored in extra time to help Real Madrid come from behind and defeat 10-man Atletico Madrid 3-1 to secure a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The goal came not long after Vinícius was the target of an apparent hate crime in which a dummy of the player was hanged from a highway bridge. Vinicius sealed Madrid’s victory late in extra time after Karim Benzema had put the hosts ahead in the first half of the added period with his seventh goal in seven matches since the World Cup.

