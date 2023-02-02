Vinícius scores, escapes injury after hard hit in Madrid win

Vinícius Júnior had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius also was glad to escape serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half. The foul ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card. Paulista struck a hard kick at Vinícius’ legs after the Brazil forward got past him with the ball in the 72nd minute. Vinícius quickly got up and went to confront Paulista and shoved him from behind as other players arrived to join the scuffle.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, top right, catches the ball next to Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
