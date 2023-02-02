Vinícius scores, escapes injury after hard hit in Madrid win

Vinícius Júnior had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league. Vinícius also was glad to escape serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half. The foul ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card. Paulista struck a hard kick at Vinícius’ legs after the Brazil forward got past him with the ball in the 72nd minute. Vinícius quickly got up and went to confront Paulista and shoved him from behind as other players arrived to join the scuffle.

