Vinícius scores 2 to earn Madrid draw in return to Valencia since racial abuse. Bellingham gets red

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored twice to lead Real Madrid back to 2-2 against Valencia in the Spanish league in his first return to Mestalla Stadium where he was racially abused last season. Jude Bellingham is red-carded after the final whistle for protesting the referee’s decision to waive off what would have been the winning goal. Vinícius struck in the 50th and the 76th minutes to wipe out first-half goals by Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk. Last May’s racial attack was among the worst the Black player has had to repeatedly endure in Spain. Real Sociedad lost at Sevilla 3-2 before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

