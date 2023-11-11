Vinícius, Rodrygo lead Madrid’s 5-1 rout of Valencia. Girona stays top with 2-1 comeback win at Rayo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has fought back for a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano to keep its surprising lead of the Spanish league. Artem Dovbyk and Sávio scored for Girona to erase an early goal by Rayo. Real Madrid stayed two points behind after routing Valencia 5-1 with Brazilians Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo getting two goals each. Girona coach Míchel Sánchez was applauded by the home fans for his stints as a Rayo player and coach.

