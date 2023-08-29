Vinicius out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying matches, Raphinha in

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil winger Vinicius Júnior will not play the two opening matches of World Cup qualifying next month because of a right hamstring injury. Brazil plays Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later. Real Madrid had estimated that the 23-year-old Vinicius who was injured in the team’s 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league could be sidelined for about a month. Raphinha was chosen as his replacement. He last played for Brazil’s national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

