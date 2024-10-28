Vinícius not expected at Ballon d’Or ceremony as soccer’s most prestigious award is announced

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior is not expected to be at the Ballon d’Or ceremony when award for the world’s best player in men’s and women’s soccer in 2024 will be announced. The Brazil forward was among the favorites on the men’s side but doubts about him winning the accolade were raised after he did not travel to the ceremony. The decision for the player not to go to Paris was made by his club Real Madrid, according to a person who works Vinícius and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak about the player’s whereabouts publicly. On the women’s side, Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitani Bonmati was among the favorites.

