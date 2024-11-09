Vinícius nets hat trick in win as three Real Madrid players go down injured

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored a hat trick to lead Real Madrid a 4-0 win over Osasuna in a much-needed victory that was dampened when teammate Éder Militão left on a stretcher. Madrid had heard jeers in its previous two home games — a 4-0 loss to fierce rival Barcelona and 3-1 defeat to AC Milan. But the easy victory may have come at the high price. Militão was taken off after the central defender crumbled to the turf and clutched the back of his right knee shortly before halftime. Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez also were unable to continue after apparently sustaining muscle injuries in the first half.

