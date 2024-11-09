Vinícius nets hat trick in win as three Real Madrid players go down injured; Militão tears ACL

Vinícius Júnior scored a hat trick to lead Real Madrid to a 4-0 win over Osasuna in a much-needed La Liga victory that was dampened when teammate Éder Militão tore an ACL. Madrid heard jeers in its previous two home games — a 4-0 loss to fierce rival Barcelona and 3-1 loss to AC Milan. But this easy victory on Saturday may have come at a high price. Militão crumbled to the turf and clutched the back of his right knee shortly before halftime. Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez also were unable to continue after apparently sustaining muscle injuries in the first half.

