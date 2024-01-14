Vinícius nets hat trick as Real Madrid beats Barcelona 4-1 to win Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored a first-half hat trick as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and lift its first trophy of the season. Rodrygo also scored for Madrid. It now has 13 Super Cup trophies, one less than the Catalan club. It was Madrid’s second Super Cup triumph since the tournament was moved to Saudi Arabia four years ago. Robert Lewandowski scored Barcelona’s goal to make it 2-1 in the first half. The “clasico” between the Spanish powerhouses was a rematch of last year’s Super Cup final that Barcelona won by 3-1 for its first title with coach Xavi Hernández and without Lionel Messi.

