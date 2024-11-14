Vinicius misses penalty as Brazil draws 1-1 at Venezuela in World Cup qualifying

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Vinicius Júnior missed a second-half penalty as Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela, leaving the Real Madrid star still without a goal in World Cup qualifying. Vinicius Júnior had the chance to score a potential winner after he earned the penalty in the 67th minute but his low spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Rafael Romo and the Brazil forward then shot wide from the rebound. Later Thursday, Argentina played at Paraguay with the hosts having banned local fans from wearing any Lionel Messi shirts in the home crowd, while Ecuador hosted Bolivia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.