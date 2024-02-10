Vinícius leads Madrid’s 4-0 rout of Girona in statement win. Bellingham nets 2 before hurting ankle

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has delivered a stellar all-round performance and Jude Bellingham scored twice before leaving with a hurt left ankle as Real Madrid crushed title rival Girona 4-0 in the Spanish league. Leader Madrid opened up a five-point lead over second-place Girona. Madrid’s perfect night had one blemish. Bellingham asked to be substituted early in the second half just moments after making it 3-0. It will have to be seen if the England midfielder will be ready for Tuesday’s game at Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16. Vinícius powered Madrid to the statement victory by scoring the opener and playing a part in the hosts’ other three goals.

