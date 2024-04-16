Vinícius Junior will be missed if racism is allowed to drive him out, says Real Madrid’s Bellingham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham has warned that soccer would miss Vinícius Junior if the Real Madrid star was driven out of the sport by racism. Brazil winger Vinícius has repeatedly been the target of racial abuse from opposition fans and last month said he was losing his desire to carry on playing. Bellingham says he doubts whether soccer’s authorities would be able to stamp out racism in the sport after a Mallorca supporter was caught on camera over the weekend making monkey gestures following a goal from Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni. Vinícius broke down in tears when speaking last month about the abuse he’s been subjected to.

