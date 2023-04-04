Vinícius Júnior testifies against fan in racial abuse probe

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has testified against a Mallorca fan accused of racially insulting him at a Spanish league game, saying he will not accept an apology. Vinícius provided testimony to a judge analyzing evidence against the fan accused of calling the Brazil forward a monkey at a match against Mallorca in February. Through a video conference, Vinícius told the judge that he was offended by the insults and that they happened at other matches, too. According to the player’s staff, Vinícius said he won’t accept an apology and wants the Mallorca fan to be fully punished. The fan who has not been identified publicly testified in person. The Ultima Hora newspaper reported that the 20-year-old fan apologized.

