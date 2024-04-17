Vinícius Junior injured in Real Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinals match against Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Vinícius Junior was taken off injured in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The Brazil winger appeared to hurt his groin during a race to the ball with City defender Kyle Walker in extra time at Etihad Stadium. He was holding the inside of his thigh and dropped to the ground in pain before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 103rd minute. The game had gone into extra time after finishing 1-1 in regulation. The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

