Vinícius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has broken down in tears while talking about the racist insults that he has been subjected to in Spain. He says he is losing his desire to keep playing because of what he has been going through. Vinícius spoke freely about his struggles fighting against racism on the eve of the “One Skin” friendly game between Spain and Brazil on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The game was set up to raise awareness about racism nearly a year after the Brazil international was racially insulted at a Spanish league game in Valencia. Vinícius says “more and more I’m losing my desire to play.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.