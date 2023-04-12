Vinícius, Benzema lead Real Madrid past Chelsea 2-0 in CL
By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores the opening goal of his team during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]
MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored again against Chelsea to lead Real Madrid to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Substitute Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid after Benzema had netted his sixth goal in five matches against the English club in the latest meeting between the last two European champions. Chelsea played the final half-hour with 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off for stopping a Madrid breakaway. It was a second consecutive defeat for new Chelsea interim coach Frank Lampard after he replaced Graham Potter amid the team’s disappointing results.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, and Chelsea's Thiago Silva jump for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)