Vinícius and Brazil teammates wear black shirts in stand against racism

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazil has sent a message against racism by trading in its bright yellow shirts for an all-black look in a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona. Brazil says this is the first time its outfield players have worn black shirts. Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior has been racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his club Real Madrid at away games. Before the friendly at Espanyol’s stadium, the teams posed in front of a banner that read “With racism, there is no game” in Portuguese. They also took a knee.

