Vingegaard wins climb up Tourmalet ahead of Kuss and Roglic in Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 at Spanish Vuelta

COL DU TOURMALET, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard and his teammates have crushed their rivals in the Spanish Vuelta’s 13th stage. The two-time Tour de France champion led a 1-2-3 finish for Jumbo-Visma atop the legendary Col du Tourmalet. Vingegaard won the stage that started in Spain and crossed over into the French Pyrenees after he broke away on the final climb of the summit that is known as a classic finish in the Tour. Sepp Kuss and Primoz Roglic were second and third. Kuss kept the race lead. Roglic moved into second overall and Vingegaard is now third. Defending champion Remco Evenepoel cracked early in the stage in the Pyrenees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.