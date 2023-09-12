Vingegaard wins 16th stage of Spanish Vuelta to move into second place behind teammate Kuss

BEJES, Spain (AP) — Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has won the 16th stage of the Spanish Vuelta to move into second place overall behind teammate Sepp Kuss. Vingegaard attacked on the ascent to the finish line of an otherwise flat ride along Spain’s picturesque northern coast. It was the Dane’s second stage victory of the three-week race that finishes in Madrid on Sunday. Kuss now leads Vingegaard by 29 seconds. Their Jumbo-Visma teammate Primoz Roglic is 1 minute, 33 seconds off Kuss’ pace. Roglic won three straight Vuelta titles from 2019-2021. Kuss is the first American to lead a Grand Tour since Chris Horner won the 2013 Vuelta.

