Vingegaard takes huge lead at Tour de France after dropping Pogacar in final big test in the Alps

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard is on course to bring the yellow jersey to Paris for a second straight year after the Danish rider took a huge lead over his main rival at the Tour de France. The defending champion dropped Tadej Pogacar in the last big stage in the Alps to increase his overall lead to seven minutes and 35 seconds. Barring any big crash, he looks set to win his second Tour title. Vingegaard finished the 17th stage in fourth place and almost six minutes before an exhausted Pogacar crossed the finish line. There’s just one tough stage remaining on Saturday in the Alsace region. But with such a big gap between the Tour’s main contenders it’s unlikely to have a significant impact.

