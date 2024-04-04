Vingegaard breaks collarbone and several ribs in crash at race in Spain. Evenepoel also injured

MADRID (AP) — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard broke his collarbone and several ribs in a crash at the Tour of Basque Country that also caught up Olympic gold medalist Primoz Roglič and Remco Evenepoel, who also sustained a broken collarbone. One of the favorites for the road race at the Paris Games, Evenepoel also has a broken right shoulder blade and was scheduled return to Belgium on Friday for surgery on his collarbone. Vingegaard was put in an ambulance wearing an oxygen mask and neck brace after the crash occurred with less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) left in the fourth stage.

