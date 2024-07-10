Vingegaard beats Pogacar in sprint to win Tour de France Stage 11 in Massif Central

LE LIORAN, France (AP) — Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey Wednesday but two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard earned a psychological victory after a tough battle that ended in a stalemate in the mountains of the Massif Central. The pair left all their rivals in their wake and Vingegaard, after closing a big gap to Pogacar in a brutal climb, outsprinted his rival for the stage win. True to his habit of attacking every time he gets the chance, Pogacar tried to move away alone about 32 kilometers from the finish. After getting dropped, Vingegaard caught his rival on the next ascent. The pair then stayed together until the finish to gain precious time on Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic.

