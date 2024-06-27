Vingegaard and Pogacar set to resume Tour de France rivalry. Doubts remain over Vingegaard’s fitness

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are set to resume their Tour de France rivalry over the next three weeks. Two-time champion Pogacar has finished behind Vingegaard over the past two years but is in top shape ahead Saturday’s start in the Italian city of Florence. Vingegaard’s form is worrying his team following a crash in April that wreaked havoc with his season. Vingegaard was hospitalized for nearly two weeks in Spain with a broken collarbone and ribs and a collapsed lung following the high-speed accident in the Tour of the Basque Country. He has not raced in competition since then.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.