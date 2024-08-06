Vinesh Phogat of India stuns Yui Susaki of Japan, Tokyo gold medalist at 50kg, in Paris opener

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
India's Vinesh Vinesh, left, celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

PARIS (AP) — India’s Vinesh Phogat stunned Japan’s Yui Susaki with a late takedown to claim a 3-2 decision in their opening match at 50 kilograms at the Paris Olymypics. Susaki, the top seed, is a four-time world champion who won gold at the Tokyo Games without conceding a point. Phogat tore her anterior cruciate ligament during her Olympic quarterfinal in 2016 and was taken out on a stretcher. She had never placed higher than ninth at the Olympics or third at a world championship event.

