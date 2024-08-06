Vinesh Phogat of India stuns Yui Susaki of Japan, Tokyo gold medalist at 50kg, in Paris opener

PARIS (AP) — India’s Vinesh Phogat stunned Japan’s Yui Susaki with a late takedown to claim a 3-2 decision in their opening match at 50 kilograms at the Paris Olymypics. Susaki, the top seed, is a four-time world champion who won gold at the Tokyo Games without conceding a point. Phogat tore her anterior cruciate ligament during her Olympic quarterfinal in 2016 and was taken out on a stretcher. She had never placed higher than ninth at the Olympics or third at a world championship event.

