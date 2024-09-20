Vincent’s ace and Kozuma’s clutch putts lead Iron Heads to victory over Koepka’s Smash in LIV finale

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — Scott Vincent sparked the rally for Iron Heads with a hole-in-one. Jinichiro Kozuma finished off with a 10-foot birdie putt to force extra holes and a 30-foot par putt to win. And with that Iron Heads eliminated the Smash team led by Brooks Koepka. Iron Heads finished last among 13 teams in the LIV Golf regular season. They advance to the semifinals. Also moving on are Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers, Stinger, Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces and Fireballs. The defending champion Crushers, Legion XIII and Ripper all received a bye into Saturday’s semifinals at Maridoe Golf Club outside Dallas.

