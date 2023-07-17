Vincent Norrman scrambles in playoff for first PGA Tour victory at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Vincent Norrman lipped in an 8-footer for bogey on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff, then scrambled for par on the same hole in sudden death to beat Nathan Kimsey and win the Barbasol Championship. It’s the first PGA Tour win for the 25-year-old Norrman, a tour rookie from Sweden. He closed with a 66 at Keene Trace to finish at 22-under 266. Kimsey is a 30-year-old European tour player from England who made his PGA Tour debut in this co-sanctioned event in Kentucky. He closed with a 64 to post 22 under, then got into the playoff when Norrman and Trevor Cone both dropped shots in the closing stretch.

