Vincent Labrune re-elected to another 4-year term as French soccer league president

PARIS (AP) — French league president Vincent labrune has been re-elected to another four-year term with an overwhelming majority. The league said Labrune, who was formerly club president of nine-time French champion Marseille, received strong support from the board and was then elected by the general assembly in the first round of ballots with 85.67% percent of the votes. Labrune faced criticism in recent months over the handling of the league’s TV rights.

